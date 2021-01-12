Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $22.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,734.05. 63,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,764.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,604.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,813.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

