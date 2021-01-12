ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) were down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.06 and last traded at $93.59. Approximately 233,280 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $94.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.