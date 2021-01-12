ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.48 and last traded at $47.69. 27,819 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1,258.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

