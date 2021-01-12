Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 204,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $73,863,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Altria Group by 445.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

