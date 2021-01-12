Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. 277,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,512,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.