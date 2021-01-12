Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AWCMY opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. Alumina has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

