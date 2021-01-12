Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $553.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $549.38 million to $556.58 million. Amedisys posted sales of $500.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $304.02 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $309.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.49.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $378,045.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,061,795 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 107.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

