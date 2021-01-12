Amino Network Reaches One Day Volume of $17,587.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amino Network has a market cap of $27,584.65 and approximately $17,587.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00042730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.63 or 0.04174048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00342218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world . Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

