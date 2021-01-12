Analysts Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMSC. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 251.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 185,049 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $641,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 49.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

