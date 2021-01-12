Analysts Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBGS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. 462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,153. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

