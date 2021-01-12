Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.89. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.