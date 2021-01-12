Analysts Anticipate Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) will announce earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xperi’s earnings. Xperi reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xperi will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xperi.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%.

XPER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284,297 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after buying an additional 380,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 204,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xperi by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after buying an additional 786,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 486,403 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPER traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.59. 17,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,122. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

