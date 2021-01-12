Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of CBOE opened at $99.80 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $72.01 and a 1-year high of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

