Analysts Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Moderna posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,926,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,895,630.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $718,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,624,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,730,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 494,122 shares of company stock worth $53,997,781. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 1.84.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

