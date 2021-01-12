Analysts Expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.02. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,841. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $50.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

