Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,954,000 after purchasing an additional 942,695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 387,310 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 77,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

