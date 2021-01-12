Analysts Offer Predictions for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.72.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $159.38 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

