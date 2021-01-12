Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Target Price at €60.25

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.67 ($73.73).

ABI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

