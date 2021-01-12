Analysts Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Target Price at $15.85

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.85.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,717,000 after acquiring an additional 740,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,545 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 217,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 509,367 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $14.52 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69, a PEG ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.