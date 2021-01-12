Analysts Set Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Target Price at GBX 697.88

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 697.88 ($9.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total value of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

Shares of LON:ECM traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 913 ($11.93). The stock had a trading volume of 537,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 856.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 740.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The stock has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.96. Electrocomponents plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 944 ($12.33).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

