Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $40.29

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and sold 13,310 shares worth $499,396. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.28. 229,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,914. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

