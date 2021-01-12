Analysts Set Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Target Price at GBX 699.27

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 699.27 ($9.14).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPOR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of GPOR traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 643 ($8.40). The stock had a trading volume of 285,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 660.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 621.67. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.34%.

Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

