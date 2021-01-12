Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $40.67

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $76.52 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

