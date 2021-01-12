Analysts Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Target Price at $225.92

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.92.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $241.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.49 and its 200 day moving average is $211.04. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 51.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stryker by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Stryker by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.