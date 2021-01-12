Analysts Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Price Target at $16.97

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.97.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE TS opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 704.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,412 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

