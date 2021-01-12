Analyzing Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

24.7% of Ontrak shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% of Ontrak shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and Ontrak’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmaus Life Sciences $1.32 million 48.24 -$2.37 million N/A N/A Ontrak $35.10 million 30.63 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -53.69

Emmaus Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ontrak.

Volatility and Risk

Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emmaus Life Sciences and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmaus Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Ontrak -61.90% N/A -107.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Emmaus Life Sciences and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Ontrak 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ontrak has a consensus target price of $90.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.58%. Given Ontrak’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Summary

Ontrak beats Emmaus Life Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement. The company also develops therapeutic products based on cell sheet technology for the treatment of corneal diseases. In addition, it focuses on developing pharmaceutical-grade L-glutamine oral powder for diverticulosis. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.