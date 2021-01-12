Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) Short Interest Up 910.5% in December

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 910.5% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ANCN stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Anchiano Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $5.49.
Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.
