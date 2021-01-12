Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) Short Interest Up 910.5% in December

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 910.5% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ANCN stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Anchiano Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $5.49.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anchiano Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

