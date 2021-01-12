Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Shares of ANSLF stock remained flat at $$26.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. Ansell has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

