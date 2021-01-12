Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.
Shares of ANSLF stock remained flat at $$26.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. Ansell has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.
About Ansell
