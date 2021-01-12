Aphria (APHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect Aphria to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. On average, analysts expect Aphria to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:APHA opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

