Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
AFT stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.63.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
