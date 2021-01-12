Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APVO. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $158.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 7.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 636,675 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136,286.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 174,277 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961,316.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 1.25% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

