Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

ABUS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 133,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

