Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,887. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.