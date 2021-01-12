Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) & Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 15.08% 5.80% 1.70% Palomar 28.80% 17.46% 10.34%

78.3% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Palomar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Arch Capital Group and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 Palomar 0 2 4 0 2.67

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.44, indicating a potential upside of 12.07%. Palomar has a consensus price target of $87.29, indicating a potential downside of 12.87%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Palomar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Palomar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $6.93 billion 2.12 $1.64 billion $2.82 12.80 Palomar $113.30 million 22.56 $10.62 million $1.73 57.91

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Arch Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palomar beats Arch Capital Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and credit risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc. provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

