Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

ARCO stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

