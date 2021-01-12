Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) (LON:ARDN) Trading Down 8.7%

Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) (LON:ARDN) fell 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.02 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14). 99,539 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 25,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.05.

In other Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) news, insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £289.32 ($378.00).

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the equity research, sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers corporate advisory services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth private clients, as well as M&A, sponsor, and NOMAD services.

