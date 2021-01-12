Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

APAM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

APAM opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $55.06.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

