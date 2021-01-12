Arweave (AR) Tops One Day Volume of $8.67 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $4.03 or 0.00012140 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $134.58 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.46 or 0.04167468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00341537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.