ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.64

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.64 and last traded at $90.64, with a volume of 1491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.93.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $4,643,909.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,698,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053 shares in the company, valued at $84,703.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 34.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,977 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 880.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 189,471 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 1,121.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ASGN in the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

