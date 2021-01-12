ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 52-Week High at $514.43

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $514.43 and last traded at $514.37, with a volume of 22756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $507.95.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.
The firm has a market cap of $215.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 382.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of ASML by 152.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $37,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
