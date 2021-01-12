ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 52-Week High at $514.43

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $514.43 and last traded at $514.37, with a volume of 22756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $507.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

The firm has a market cap of $215.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 382.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of ASML by 152.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $37,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

