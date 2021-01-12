Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,547 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $1,246,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 48,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

