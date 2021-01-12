Attila (ATT) Price Hits $0.12

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Attila has a market cap of $55.34 million and approximately $654,417.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Attila token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00040558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.39 or 0.03924023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Attila

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Buying and Selling Attila

Attila can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

