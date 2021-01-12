Augur (REP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.89 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $192.36 million and $12.89 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $17.49 or 0.00051464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00375093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.69 or 0.04398796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

