Aurora Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Aurora has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $16.80 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

