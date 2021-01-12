Autolus Therapeutics plc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million.

AUTL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

