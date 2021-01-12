Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,408. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,131 shares of company stock valued at $12,854,500 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

