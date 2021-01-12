Axie Infinity Shards Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00040809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.43 or 0.03895630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00318945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

