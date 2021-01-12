AXMIN Inc. (AXM.V) (CVE:AXM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

AXMIN Inc. (AXM.V) (CVE:AXM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 20966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.56 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38.

About AXMIN Inc. (AXM.V) (CVE:AXM)

AXMIN Inc, a development stage company, operates as a mineral exploration company in central and West Africa. The company explores for gold properties. Its primary assets is Passendro gold project located in north-central Central African Republic. The company also holds a royalty interest in the Senegal project located in the Birimian belt of eastern Senegal.

