Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.55

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

