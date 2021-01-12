Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in December

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 984,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,951.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AXTLF remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. Axtel has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.
Axtel Company Profile
