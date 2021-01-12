Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in December

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 984,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,951.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXTLF remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. Axtel has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

